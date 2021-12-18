THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $6.44 or 0.00013472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $21.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.12 or 0.08295871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.17 or 0.99886502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

