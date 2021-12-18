ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,233.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $6,233.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00246443 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00154610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

