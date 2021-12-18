Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,091 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,027,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.