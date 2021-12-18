Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,525 shares of company stock valued at $59,906,859 in the last ninety days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

