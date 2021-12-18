Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Titanium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About Titanium
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.