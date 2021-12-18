Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Up 10.5%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.95. 18,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,410,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOST. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

