Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Hits Market Cap of $9.54 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00008653 BTC on popular exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $9.54 million and $2.72 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00318160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

