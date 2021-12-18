TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Down 40.4% in November

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. TradeUP Global has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

