Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 397.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.67 ($5.26).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.44) to GBX 351 ($4.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.29) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.73) to GBX 325 ($4.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.81) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TRN stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272.60 ($3.60). 1,479,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.60. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

