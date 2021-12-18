Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post $51.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.03 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 55,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $670.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

