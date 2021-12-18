Transform Wealth LLC Invests $155,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCC stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

