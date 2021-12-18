TRAVA.FINANCE Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $288,146.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,748,965,981 coins and its circulating supply is 369,461,272 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

