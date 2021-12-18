Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ (TRMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.