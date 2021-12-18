True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 485.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

