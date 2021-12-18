TrueFeedBack Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,483.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $31,483.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007202 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

