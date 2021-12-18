Truist Securities Trims Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price to $10.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

PRPL stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $786.40 million, a P/E ratio of 195.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

