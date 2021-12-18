Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

