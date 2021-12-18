Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $168.30 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.