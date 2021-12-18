Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Stryker by 68.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.64. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

