Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 116,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $381.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.56 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

