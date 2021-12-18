Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.