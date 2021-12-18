Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

