Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

