Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.