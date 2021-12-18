Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $209.35 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.39.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

