Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,186 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

