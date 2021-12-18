UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,040 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.17) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.08) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.08) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($85.90) to GBX 5,500 ($72.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,520.77 ($59.74).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,209 ($29.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,486.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,542.52. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.22).

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($131,447.46). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.55) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,776.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.