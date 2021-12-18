Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Udemy stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,891. Udemy has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.