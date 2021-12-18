Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Down 34.2% in November

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the November 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

UGP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,684. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

