Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.82%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

