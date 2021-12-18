United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report sales of $26.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.70 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $24.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $96.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.18 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.61 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.59. 5,626,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.62. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

