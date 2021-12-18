UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $496.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

