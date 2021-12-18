Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $470.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 374.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

