Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Unum Group by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 151,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 117,267 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Unum Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

UNM stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

