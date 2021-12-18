Uptrennd (1UP) Hits Market Cap of $28,202.60

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $28,202.60 and $1,160.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075038 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

