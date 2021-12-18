V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

