VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $295.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $210.80 and a one year high of $318.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.57.

