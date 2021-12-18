Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.13

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.13 and last traded at $170.13, with a volume of 3477082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

