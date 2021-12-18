Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,030,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.