Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $424.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

