Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.