Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

