Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 1.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 121.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

