Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $39.71

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $42.85. Veracyte shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 4,587 shares traded.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 593.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 75.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 77.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

