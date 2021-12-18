Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $53.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Vericel by 409.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vericel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vericel by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,456. Vericel has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,082.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

