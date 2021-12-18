Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.11.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $222.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average is $199.54.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $13,073,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

