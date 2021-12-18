Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 5,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 614,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Veritone alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.