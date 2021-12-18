Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

