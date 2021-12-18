Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $146.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.61 and a 1-year high of $156.40.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

