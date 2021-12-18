Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 230 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

